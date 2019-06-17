2 die after being struck by lightning in J&K

(Eds: correcting spelling) Srinagar, Jun 17 (PTI) Two persons, including an 18-year-old woman, were killed due to lightning in separate incidents in Bandipora and Ganderbal districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.Fatima Bano (18), a resident of Najan village in Sumbal area of north Kashmir's Bandipora died when she was struck by lightning outside her house, an official said.While Mohammad Yousuf Mir, a resident of Bakura area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal was struck by lightning while he was working in his field, an official said, adding that he died on the spot. PTI SSB RHL