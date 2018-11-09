scorecardresearch
2 die after falling into Yamuna river

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) Two men, who were travelling in a tractor trolley, died after falling into Yamuna river, police said Friday. The incident took place on the Panipat-Kairana highway Thursday after the vehicle jerked, they said. The deceased have been identified as Ramesh (30) and Shripal (40), police said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, they added. PTI CORR SRY

