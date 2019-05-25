2 die of electrocution in Bhadohi

Bhadohi, May 25 (PTI) A couple working as domestic helps at a trader's home here died due to electrocution Saturday, police said. Chhote Lal Kannaujia (42) died when he came in contact with an electric wire while repairing a submersible pump at Laxman Patti area here under Gyanpur police station, they said. Kannaujia's wife Parvati Devi (35) died while trying to save him, police inspector Chhavi Nath Singh said. Two pet dogs also died in the incident, he said. PTI CORR NAV INDIND