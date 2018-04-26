2 directors resign from Binani Industries

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Binani Industries today said its directors Nidhi Binani Singhania and Shradha Binani have resigned from the company.

"We inform you that Nidhi Binani Singhania and Shradha Binani, directors of the company have resigned from the directorship of the company w.e.f 26 April," the firm said in a BSE filing.

It also said that Rajesh Kumar Bagri has been appointed as an additional director (non independent) of the company. PTI RR SBT