2 drown after tractor falls in canal in UP

Barabanki (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) Two men were killed after their tractor-trolley fell in a canal near Sadhemau village in Fatehpur area here, police said Saturday.Sudhir Yadav (24) and Indresh (35) drowned after they lost control of their vehicle and it fell in the canal on Friday, they said.Villagers found the tractor-trolley following which they informed the police, they said.The matter is being probed, police said. PTI CORR ABN MAZ AAR

