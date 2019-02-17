2 drug peddlers, 4 bootleggers arrested by Ghaziabad police

Ghaziabad, Feb 17 (PTI) Two drug peddlers and four bootleggers have been arrested in Ghaziabad district in separate incidents during the past 24 hours, police said Sunday.A police team from Loni police station area arrested Ibrahim from Chand Masjid of Mustafabad colony with 1.5kg of Alprazolam powder, mainly used to depress central nervous system functions, on Saturday, DIG Upendra Agarwal said.Another drug peddler Rahul was nabbed by police with 170 pouches of ganja from Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad city, he said.The DIG added that four bootleggers from different locations of the district were arrested and 600 bottles of liquor were seized from them. PTI CORR MAZ MAZ ABHABH