2 drug peddlers arrested in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested here Wednesday after around 42 grams of heroin was found in their possession, police said.The duo, identified as Mukhtiyar Ahmed and Naseer Ahmed, residents of Baramulla, were arrested during a routine checking after they were found roaming in the Bantalab area, they said.A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said. PTI AB MAZ IJT