2 drug peddlers arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Jammu, Dec 10 (PTI) Two drug peddlers were arrested with 200 grams of heroin in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said Monday.A police team headed by Station house officer of Rajouri, Ajaz Haider, intercepted two pedestrians during a random frisking of vehicles at Kallar area and found the drugs from them.The two were identified as Akhtar Shah and Sujat Shah, police said.A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI AB MAZ SOMSOM