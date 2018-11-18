scorecardresearch
2 drug peddlers arrested with 70 kg of narcotics

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 18 (PTI) Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested here with 70 kg of narcotics worth Rs 3 lakh, police said Sunday. The incident took place in Mujheda village which comes under the jurisdiction of Miranpur police station. Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by SHO K P Singh intercepted a car and seized 70 kg of narcotics, SSP Sudhir Kumar. Devender Kumar and Bhagat Singh were arrested, he said, adding that one country-made pistol was also recovered. A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the NDPS Act, he said. PTI CORR SNESNE

