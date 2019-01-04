2 drug peddlers held near college in Greater Noida

Noida (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested Thursday while selling cannabis near a college in Greater Noida, police said.Nearly two kg of cannabis was seized from their possession by officials from the Knowledge Park police station, they said."Vijay Singh, who hails from Etawah and Jitendra Singh, a local, were arrested near the college and 1.65 kg of cannabis was seized from their possession," the police said.Both of them have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and remanded in custody, they added. PTI KIS SRY