2 drug peddlers nabbed; 4 kg heroin, Pakistani SIM card seized

Amritsar, Dec 13 (PTI) Two suspected drug smugglers were nabbed and four kg heroin and a pistol were recovered from them, police said Thursday Based on a tip- off, a police team intercepted the motorcycle-borne men near the Attari border on Wednesday evening, Punjab Police Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Amarjit Singh told reporters here. While they were being frisked, one of the accused opened fire and attempted to run away, but was overpowered by the team, he said. The police found four kilogram heroin, a 9 mm pistol and a phone with a Pakistani SIM card, he added. The accused, identified as Basant Singh and Manjinder Singh, residents of Rajasansi area of Amritsar, are being interrogated, the police officer said. A case was registered under relevant provisions of law. PTI JMS SUN MAZ CK