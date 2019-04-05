2 drug smugglers arrested in J&K's Kathua

Jammu, Apr 5 (PTI) Two drug peddlers were arrested and 210 kgs of poppy was recovered from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police said Friday.Acting on a tip-off, a Punjab-bound truck was intercepted on the link road at Sallan in Hiranagar and the poppy, concealed in six bags, was recovered, they said. The truck driver Jorawar Singh and his helper Dheeraj Kumar are residents of Punjab, they added.A case has been registered under the NDPS act, he added. PTI AB MAZ RHL