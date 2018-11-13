2 electrocuted at Chhath puja pandal in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) Two persons were electrocuted to death at a Chhath puja pandal here, police said Tuesday.Amit Yadav (26) and Ashish Kumar (25) were taking care of some electrical work inside the pandal when the incident happened on Monday night, they said.Both of them were taken to the district hospital but could not be saved, they added.Police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination. PTI CORR NAV MAZ RHL