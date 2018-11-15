2 engineers arrested for taking bribe

/R Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) Two government engineers were arrested for allegedly taking bribes from a civil contractor in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Thursday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. Executive engineer Mahaveer Jain and assistant engineer Prakash Bhanawat of the state Agriculture Marketing Board were arrested from Salumbar town after taking a bribe of Rs 34,500 and Rs 1,09,500 respectively from the complainant in lieu of clearing a construction work bill of Rs 17 lakh, said Narottam Lal, assistant superintendent of police, ACB (Jaipur Rural). A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officer added. PTI AG MAZHMB