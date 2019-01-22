2 file nominations for JMC mayoral by-elections

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Two councilors Tuesday filed their nomination for the by-election to the post of mayor in Jaipur Municipal Corporation. BJP candidate Manoj Bharadwaj and independent candidate Vishnudutt Sharma filed their nominations papers, Returning Officer Arvind Saraswat said. Both Bharadwaj and Sharma are BJP councilors, but Sharma turned rebel and filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate."The nominations can be withdrawn by 2 pm and if necessary, voting will take place from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The counting will also take place today," Saraswat said. The by-election was necessitated after Ashok Lahoti resigned as mayor following his election to the legislative assembly last month. At present, there are 90 councilors in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC), including 63 from BJP and 19 belonging to the Congress.This will be the third time in a single tenure (of five years) of the Corporation that the same board will elect the mayor. BJP councilor Nirmal Nahta was elected by the BJP board in November 2014, but he resigned in December 2016 following which Lahoti was elected. PTI SDA SRY