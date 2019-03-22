2 foreign nationals held for duping man of Rs 13 lakh

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Three persons, including two foreign nationals, were arrested for allegedly duping a person of over Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of supplying him herbal liquid, police said on Friday. Manoj Kumar Singh (45), resident of Uttam Nagar, Ander Germin (30), resident of Ivory Coast and Christopher Ogbu (28), resident of Nigeria, were arrested near Navada Metro Station, they said. In his complaint, Laxmi Kant Sau, a resident of Khanpur alleged that some unknown persons cheated him of Rs 13,72,000 in 2018 on the pretext of supplying Remacine Herbal Liquid, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) said. Four mobile phones, Rs 67,100 in cash, 22 unauthorised ATM cards, four swipe machines of HDFC Bank and seven SIM cards were seized from their possession, he said. Investigations revealed that the accused used to target people by offering them lucrative business offers, jobs and gifts through the digital platform, the officer said. After gaining the confidence of the victims, the accused would ask them to deposit money via cash, Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and other means of online transfer in different bank accounts, Kumar said.Among the accused foreign nationals, Ogbu is here on a student visa since March 2015. He later came in contact with Nigerian national Prince and Germin. Germin came to India in July 2018 on a business visa, police added. PTI AMP SRY