2 get life term for attempt to murder in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) A court here has sentenced two persons to life imprisonment and their two accomplices to 10 years in jail for shooting at a man a decade ago. According to prosecution lawyer Kamal Kumar, the four convicts shot at Noor Hasan at Tewda village in Kakrauli area in January 2009 due to some old enmity. Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajesh Bhardwaj gave life sentences to Ragib and Arshad, while Firoz and Ronak were sentenced to 10-year imprisonment on Wednesday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on Firoz and Ronak. PTI CORR ADHMB