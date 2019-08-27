2 get life term for murder in Rajasthan's Bundi

Bundi (R'than), Aug 27 (PTI) A man, who killed his brother over a land dispute, and his accomplice have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here. The court found Chitarlal Bheel and his brother-in-law, Ramesh Bheel, guilty on Monday under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The Judge, Umashankar Vyas, also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the duo and ordered them to hand it over to deceased's wife. On May 31 last year, Chitarlal and Ramesh hurled abuses at Shortilal while having drinks at his house in Patiyal Budhpura village of Dabi area. This led to an altercation and Shortilal was beaten to death with sticks, according to public prosecutor Yogesh Yadav. The accused were booked for murder after a complaint by the deceased's wife, Yadav said. During the trial, 16 witnesses recorded their statements and 15 documents were produced before the court. PTI CORR AD HMB