2 get life term for raping minor

/R Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 13 (PTI) A court in Rajasthan's Kota district on Thursday sentenced two youths to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a 13-year-old girl. Trail of a minor boy, allegedly involved in the gang rape, is underway in a juvenile court. The POCSO court convicted the two for abducting and raping the girl at different places in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, public prosecutor Kamal Kant Sharma said. In October 2013, Ramkaran, a native of Karauli district, lured the minor girl into fleeing home for some days on the pretext of a sports tournament of her school. The girl was taken to Mathura, Agra in Uttar Pradesh, and Gangapur city and Udaipur in Rajasthan, where he called the three took turns to rape her.She returned home after seven days and told her parents about the incident, following which the family filed a complaint.