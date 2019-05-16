2 held for being involved in robbing jeweller's employee

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery of gold ornaments from an employee of a jeweller in Chandni Chowk, police said on Thursday.Gold jewellery weighing 1.5 kg was robbed from the employee of the jeweller based in Koocha Mahajani, Chandani Chowk, on May 9. The employee was beaten and robbed on board a local train near Sadar Bazar, DCP (Railways) Dinesh Gupta said.In his complaint, the victim said that he was going to Bihar to deliver the jewellery to a goldsmith there. He had boarded the local train at Sadar Bazar to catch a Bihar-bound train from New Delhi railway station.During investigation, police zeroed in on a resident of Gaya and was picked up. On the information provided by the accused, Dinesh, his accomplice Mukesh Sharma was also arrested, the officer said.Efforts are on to arrest other persons involved in the robbery, he said. PTI VIT VIT NSDNSD