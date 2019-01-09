scorecardresearch
2 held for cattle smuggling: Police

Dholpur, Jan 9 (PTI) Two people were arrested for illegally transporting cattle in a truck here Wednesday and eight animals rescued, police said. The accused, Iliyas Khan and Fakhrul Khan, were transporting the animals illegally from Badi village to Uttar Pradesh, DSP Suresh Chand Meena said. He said a case was registered against the accused and the animals were sent to a cow shelter. PTI CORR AG IJT

