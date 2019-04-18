2 held for demanding ransom from Cong's Amritsar candidate

Amritsar, Apr 18 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 35 lakh ransom from Congress's Amritsar candidate Gurjit Singh Aujla, police said Thursday.The accused, Vijay Sharma and Deepak, were nabbed on Wednesday, police said, adding that one countrymade pistol, a mobile phone and a scooter were seized from them.Aujla, who is the sitting MP from Amritsar, had lodged a complaint about ransom calls and a trap was laid to nab the accused, they said.The accused have been calling Aujla on his mobile and threatening him of dire consequences if Rs 35 lakh was not paid to them, police said. PTI JMS CHS MAZ MAZ SOMSOM