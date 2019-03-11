2 held for duping people on pretext of providing jobs in foreign countries

Specials
Ghaziabad, Mar 11 (PTI) Two people were arrested here for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs in foreign countries, police said Monday. Manoj Kumar Nayak, a resident of Delhi, and Jasbir Singh, a resident of Jalandhar, were arrested at 11.30 pm on Sunday night, said ASP Aparna Gautam. During interrogation, the two confessed to their crime, the officer said, adding that a case was registered against them. Police have seized 27 passports, some PAN cards, a cheque book and a luxury car. PTI CORR SNESNESNE
