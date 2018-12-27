2 held for murder in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) Two persons were arrested Thursday for allegedly killing a 48-year-old man here, police said. The body of a man, identified as Kallu, was found in the forest near Nirmani village in the district Monday. The body carried injury marks caused by a sharp-edged weapon. During investigation, Kallu's brother-in-law Saleem, and the latter's friend Satish were found to be involved in the killing, Superintendent of Police (SP) Alok Sharma said. Following this, the two accused were arrested, police said. A sharp-edged weapon which was apparently used in the crime, a car, and the deceased's mobile phone were recovered from the accused, he said. PTI CORR AD CK