2 held for robbing businessman in east Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a businessman of over Rs three lakh in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, police said Thursday. Vineet (30) and Sandeep Katia (31), residents of Trilokpuri area, were arrested on Wednesday, they said.The accused had robbed the general store owner of Rs 3.5 lakh on July 2 when he was going on a motorcycle to deposit the money in a bank, they said.While the complainant is a resident of Ghaziabad, his store is in Mayur Vihar phase-I."When he reached near Supreme Apartment, two men came on a bike and tried to snatch his bag. When they did not succeed, the pillion rider hit the complainant on the forehead. The complainant fell down and the accused snatched his bag and fled," a senior police officer said. Police analysed the CCTV footage of the area and identified the accused, he said.Thereafter, a trap was laid and they were arrested, police said.During interrogation, Vineet disclosed that he had seen the victim regularly visiting the bank to deposit money and had shared the information with Katia, they said. Katia disclosed that he was involved in six robbery cases in Noida and had been lodged in Kasna Jail, police added. PTI NIT IJT