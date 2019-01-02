2 held for robbing mobile repair shop owner

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing over Rs 2 lakh from a trader in Gaffar Market of Karol Bagh area here, police said Wednesday. The accused were identified as Imran (23), a resident of Uttam Nagar, and Kundan (23), a resident of Dwarka, they added.On December 5, mobile repair shop owner Jaan-Ae-Alam filed a police complaint according to which he had gone to Gaffar Market along with his brother to buy mobile accessories and was carrying Rs 2.30 lakh for the same, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto ALphonse. On their way to the market, two young men got onto to Alam's e-rickshaw near Mangal Bazar Road in Milap Nagar, Alphonse said. When the complainant reached near DESU Office in the area, the accused snatched Alam's bag of money and ran away, he added. After going through the CCTV cameras, the police identified the accused. Imran was picked up from near Pali Factory in Uttam Nagar, the DCP said. Based on a separate tip-off, the police apprehended Kundan. A total of Rs 19,900 was recovered from the possession of the arrested, officials said. PTI NIT AMP INDIND