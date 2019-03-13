2 held for robbing people after offering lift

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Two men, including a law student, were arrested for allegedly robbing people on the pretext of offering them lift, police said Wednesday. Ashish Pandey and Parvesh, residents of Tagore Garden, had robbed people in different parts of Delhi and were arrested on Tuesday, they said.According to a complaint filed by a Nangloi resident, the duo offered him a lift on Tuesday morning while he was waiting for a bus it East Punjabi Bagh, a senior police officer said. When they reached Naraina, the driver stopped the car and along with his associate robbed the complainant, the officer added. The police examined the footage obtained from CCTV cameras installed along the route and identified the car which was registered in Pandey's name. Raids were conducted and both accused were arrested, Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said. PTI NIT RHL