2 held for running fake logistics firm, duping people in Noida

Noida (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping people through a fake logistics company, police said Wednesday.The accused, identified as Rajesh alias Nihal Singh and Rajkumar, had also fraudulently got their company listed on online search portal JustDial, they said.The two were arrested on Tuesday, days after a software engineer, who recently relocated to Pune from Noida, approached the police alleging fraud and blackmail by Rose Packers and Movers."The complainant was told by the packers and movers that his household items worth over Rs 10 lakh would be delivered in Pune on October 28, four days after the pick up. But even after 20 days, they did not deliver it," a police official said.The complainant also claimed that when he contacted the driver of the truck in which his items were being transported, he demanded extra money and threatened to destroy the items if he did not pay up.Rajesh and Rajkumar have been booked under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said."The accused used their links in JustDial to get their phone number listed on the portal. They also used the cover of another popular packers and movers service to appear as a professional service provider. After collecting the items, they would blackmail people to cough up more money," the official said.The duo has been remanded in judicial custody, the police said. PTI KIS DIVDIV