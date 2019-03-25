2 held for smuggling gold worth Rs 31.57 lakh at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) A man and a woman have been arrested at the Delhi airport by Customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing around Rs 31.57 lakh.The duo, said to be relatives, were intercepted upon their arrival from Dubai on Sunday, a statement issued by the customs department said.A baggage search of the passengers resulted in the recovery of gold in paste form and four gold bangles, total weighing 982 grams, it said.The gold items have been seized and the duo arrested, the statement added. PTI AKV IJT