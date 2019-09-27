2 held for stealing Rs 9 L from diagnostic centre

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 9 lakh from a diagnostic centre in South Delhi's Hauz Khas area, police said on Friday. Ravi (20), a former employee of the centre, was arrested from Amritsar on September 16, while his cousin Pankaj was held from Delhi's Jaunapur on Thursday, they said. The accused stole about Rs 9 lakh from a cash safe at the Delhi Institute of Functional Imaging Institute on the intervening night of September 11 and 12, the police said. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he, along with Pankaj, entered the premises from a back side window and stole the money from the cash safe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Ravi then gave Rs 1,20,000 to his friend Sunny which was seized by the police, the officer said. The accused gave the remaining amount to Nitin, the officer added. Stolen cash worth Rs 5,75,000 was recovered from them, the police said. PTI AMP DPB