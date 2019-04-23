2 held for supplying drugs in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two persons for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital and seized contraband, worth Rs 1.2 crore in the international market, from them, officials said Tuesday. The accused, identified as Moti Lal (31) alias Sonu Pandit and Kuldeep Sharma (32), are residents of Chhijara village in Kulu district of Himachal Pradesh.According Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Ram Gopal Naik, police got a tip-off on Monday that the two accused would go to a spot opposite the Water Works Colony near Majnu Ka Tilla on Outer Ring Road later in the evening to supply "huge quantity" of charas.A trap was laid and the accused were apprehended, he said. During search of their vehicle, 1,200 gram charas was recovered, the DCP said.During interrogation, the accused said villagers in Himachal Pradesh extract charas from cannabis plants as it grows there naturally. They also have the knowledge to extract charas from cannabis plants and sell it to tourists who visit there, police said. They further revealed that the two used to transport the charas in their newly purchased gypsy in Delhi and NCR as per demand, police added. PTI NIT NIT INDIND