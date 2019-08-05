2 held from Alwar for killing Delhi Police head constable last year

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Two men were arrested from Alwar district of Rajasthan for allegedly killing a head constable of the Delhi Police here last year, officials said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Chinder Pal (22) and Irshad Khan (19). They were carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on their arrest, police said. Head constable Ram Avtar Meena was shot dead by some unidentified persons in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur on September 12, 2018. During investigation, it was revealed that Meena came to home after completing his duty at around 9.45 pm. He went outside for some work and after some time, he was found lying unconscious on the street nearby his house, they said. "After several months, police got a tip-off about the accused persons and arrested them from Alwar on Saturday," said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast). During interrogation, Pal and Khan disclosed that they, along with their other accomplices, planned to steal motorcycles from Delhi, police said. On September 11, 2018, they procured a country-made pistol and came to the national capital. They were roaming in Jaitpur on their bike and targeted a motorcycle parked in Meethapur area, police said. While they were trying to steal the two-wheeler, Meena reached there and questioned them. The accused panicked, following which Pal took out his gun and shot him, police said. Police are trying to nab their absconding accomplices, they added. PTI NIT CK