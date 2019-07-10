2 held in Delhi for cheating people by posing as police officials

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Two men were arrested from central Delhi's Karol Bagh area for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of checking their bags by posing as police or CBI officials, police said Tuesday.They said the accused, Masoom Ali (37) and Iqbal Ali (32), were members of an interstate gang, and with their arrest four cases of cheating have been solved.On June 19, a person complained to police that while he was carrying a parcel containing jewellery worth Rs two lakh from Paharganj to Karol Bagh four persons, posing as police officers, checked his bag and got into a conversation with him.When they left after checking his bag, he found that the jewellery were missing, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.Two motorcycle and stolen ornaments have been recovered from the arrested accused, police said. PTI AMP NIT NSDNSD