2 held in Delhi for stealing truck-load aluminum worth Rs 14 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing a truck carrying aluminum in Mayapuri area of west Delhi, police said on Sunday.The accused have been identified as Ved Prakash (28) of Faridabad, Haryana, and Kailash (26) of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh.The duo was hired by a transport business owner to fetch aluminum from Mayapuri Industrial Area in a truck, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bharadwaj said.On January 9, the duo loaded the truck with aluminium worth Rs 14 lakh and fled with it, the police officer said.After receiving the complaint, raids were conducted at several places and the two accused were arrested. Rs 40,000 was also recovered from them, Bharadwaj said.During interrogation, one of the accused revealed that on Kuldeep and Gulzar Malik has hatched a conspiracy. Further raids are being conducted to arrest the other two accused, the police officer said. PTI NIT NSD