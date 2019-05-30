2 held in Gurgaon with fake currency notes worth Rs 1.20 cr

Gurgaon, May 29 (PTI) The Gurgaon police Wednesday arrested two persons here with fake currency notes worth Rs 1.20 crore, a police spokesperson said.Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said Wasim (20) and Kasim (44), both residents of Newat district, were arrested by a joint team of NIA and the Gurgaon Police from Sohna road.Fake Rs 2,000 currency notes totalling Rs 1.20 crores were recovered from them, he said. "They were later handed over to the NIA for further interrogation", Bokan added. PTI COR TIRTIR