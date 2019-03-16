2 held with Rs 3-crore morphine

Barabanki (UP), Mar 16 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Saturday with morphine worth Rs 3 crore, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the accused were held near Gaushara village in Zaidpur area with 1 kg of morphine, said to be worth Rs 3 crore in the international market, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashok Kumar Sharma said. The accused, Swadesh Maurya and Kailash Gautam, were allegedly planning to sell the morphine by packing them in small packets, the ASP added. PTI COR SABHMB