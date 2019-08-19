2 held with smack worth Rs 1 crore in Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 19 (PTI) Two men were arrested here for allegedly carrying smack worth about Rs 1 crore, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Sandeep alias Chhotu and Dinesh Rawat in Vikas Nagar area on Sunday night, they said. One kg smack, a country-made pistol, a few bullets and Rs 16,700 cash were seized from their possession, police said. During interrogation, both Sandeep and Rawat confessed to their involvement in drug smuggling, they said, adding that a probe was underway. PTI ABN ADSNE