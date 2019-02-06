2 held with three stolen motorcycles

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A 28-year-old man and his brother-in-law were arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles from Dwarka, police said Wednesday. The accused were identified as Najafgarh residents Shiv Kumar (28) and Vipin (24), they said. While police were patrolling near Gopal Nagar on Tuesday, they noticed two men on a motorcycle without number plate and apprehended the accused persons, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said. During interrogation, they disclosed that they had two more stolen motorcycles which they had parked in an abandoned plot at Meena Colony area, the DCP said, adding that a total of three motorcycles were recovered from their possession. PTI NIT CK