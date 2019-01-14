2 hurt as drinking session turns into brawl

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Two men were injured after they allegedly fell from an under-construction building following an altercation during a drinking session in south east Delhis Okha Industrial Area, police said Monday. The incident took place on Saturday when Sunil, Pramod and their uncle Hareram, all labourers working at the construction site, were drinking, they added. Upon enquiry, Sunil told the police that after the drinking session their uncle had gone to the make-shilft loo when Pramod asked him for Rs 100 to buy more alcohol. Soon an argument erupted and Hareram refused to give the money, police said. During the ensuing scuffle, Pramod and Hareram fell on the basement in the ground floor, police said. "Their fall was broken by iron sheets lying around, however Hareram sustained severe injuries. Pramod fled the spot," a senior police officer said. Sunil rushed his uncle to AIIMS Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Police said Hareram is unconscious but out of danger. A case has been registered, police said, adding they are looking for Pramod. Further investigation is underway. PTI AMP AMP INDIND