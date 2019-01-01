2 illegal arms units busted in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Dec 31(PTI) Two illegal arms factories were busted in different parts of the district on Tuesday, police said. "While one arms unit was busted by Barsana Police, the other was by Naujhil Police. Three country-made pistols and equipment for making arms were seized," SSP Babloo Kumar said. In total 25 persons were arrested in the operation, Kumar said. PTI CORR INDIND