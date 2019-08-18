2, including head constable of Delhi Police, commit suicide in separate incidents: Cops

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Two men, including a head constable of Delhi Police, allegedly committed suicide in two separate incidents in the national capital, the police said on Saturday.Ravinder Meena (40), a head constable posted in South district, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his quarters in Tilak Nagar's Police Colony, they said.The police received a phone call at around 6 pm on Friday and the caller said her husband had consumed liquor during the day and was not opening the door to his room.On reaching the Police Colony at Tilak Nagar, they found Meena hanging from a ceiling fan. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the police said.The family members have not alleged any foul play.The second incident was reported from the Govindpuri area in south Delhi on Saturday morning."We received a call regarding a person falling from a building, following which a team reached the spot and found a man lying in a pool of blood," a senior police officer said.The deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar Prajapati, a resident of Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. He was a tailor by profession and was living on rent at Tughlaqabad Extension.Prajapati was reportedly depressed due to his poor financial conditions. His family had been contacted, the police said. PTI NIT RC