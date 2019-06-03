2 injured in clash in Muzaffarnagar

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), June 3 (PTI) At least two persons, including a woman, were injured in stone pelting in a clash between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said Monday. The incident occurred at Pimoda village in Jansath area on Sunday. The trouble started when some people confronted a group over comments related to the election, the police said. The injured, Urvashi Begum and Shahul Hasan, were injured and admitted to a hospital. PTI CORRHMB