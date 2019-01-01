2 inter-state narcotic smugglers arrested in Udhampur, 27.3 kgs of poppy recovered

Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) Two alleged inter-state narcotic smugglers were arrested and over 27 kilogram of poppy seized from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, police said.The accused were identified as Jeevan Jyoti and Surjeet Singh, natives of Himachal Pradesh, they said.Acting on a tip off, a police party intercepted a truck in Chenani area, the police said.During a search, 27.3 kilogram of poppy was recovered from the vehicle and the two occupants were arrested, they said.A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the police said. PTI AB DIVDIV