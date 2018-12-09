2 inter-state narcotic smugglers held in J-K with 202 kg poppy straw

Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) Two alleged inter-state narcotic smugglers were arrested Sunday after 202 kg of poppy straw was seized from a Punjab-bound truck in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said.Senior superintendent of police, Udhampur, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, said a truck coming from Kashmir was subjected to thorough search at Jakheni along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway leading to the recovery of the huge quantity of the contraband.Jatinder Masih and Jatinder Singh, both residents of Punjab, were arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. This is the second major haul of poppy straw in the district this month. On December 2, police arrested three inter-state narcotic smugglers after 420 kg of poppy straw was recovered from a truck in the district. PTI TAS NSDNSD