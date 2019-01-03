2 junior engineers suspended over dilapidated condition of hospital building

Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) Two junior engineers were suspended Thursday over dilapidated condition of the first floor of a hospital in the Jagti township, housing people from the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community. Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation (DMRRR) Secretary Farooq Ahmad Shah suspended the two JEs during his visit to the township, where he took stock of basic amenities, officials said.The secretary ordered the suspension of the JEs over dilapidated condition of the first floor of the hospital at the Township, they added."The government will take all the measures to make living conditions in the township comfortable for the migrant families," he said, according to the officials.Shah was informed that the PHE has formulated a Rs 7-crore water supply scheme envisaging four deep drill tube wells to add 4 lakh gallons of drinking water to present supply to the Jagti Township.Regarding renovation work taken up in the township, the secretary was told that of 176 blocks, the renovation of 75 blocks has been completed in the first phase.He directed the officers to pace up the renovation works on remaining blocks and complete it before the Mahashivratri festival.Shah further said that there should be no compromise on the quality of work and material.PTI AB TIRTIR