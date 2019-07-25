2 kids among 5 dead in car-truck collision

Udaipur (R'than), Jul 25 (PTI) Four members of a family, including two children aged three and five, and another person were killed when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred on the Udaipur-Banswara state highway in the Zawar Mines area. The SUV was going to Sagwara from Udaipur when it rammed into the truck coming from the opposite direction, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sarada Heera Lal said. The four members of the family who died are Jaini (5), Charvi (3), Vandana (35) and Harsha (30). Another person, Rajendra Purohit (45), died on the spot, whereas six others travelling in the vehicle were injured, Lal said. The truck has been seized and a search is on for its driver. The bodies have been kept at a mortuary for post-mortem, which will be conducted on Friday after family members reach here, the DSP added. PTI AGHMB