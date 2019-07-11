2 killed, 2 hurt as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Shimla, Jul 11 (PTI) Two persons were killed and as many injured as a car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday morning, the police said.The car bearing registration number HP 69 4054 fell into the 300-metre-deep gorge at Tirthan Khad at Fariyadi, near Gushaini, they added.The deceased were identified as Budhi Singh and Govind of Banjar, the police said, adding that they were killed on the spot.The police reached the spot soon after getting the information and rushed the two injured persons to a nearby hospital, they said. PTI DJI RC