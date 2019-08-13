2 killed, 3 injured in wall collapse in UP

scorecardresearch
Mirzapur, Aug 13 (PTI) Two members of a family, including a minor, were killed and three injured on Tuesday when a wall of their house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district due to heavy overnight rains, police said.The incident took place in the wee hours in Patehari village under Jigna police station area, they said.It was an old house. The family was fast asleep when the wall collapsed, Superintendent of Police Avdhesh Pandey said.The deceased have been identified as Aslam (26) and Israt (5). Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said. PTI CORR SAB DIVDIV

