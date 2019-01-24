scorecardresearch
2 killed, 42 injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) Two persons were killed and 42 others injured when a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir Thursday, police said.The bus, which was on its way from Udhampur to Ramnagar, skidded off the road and rolled down into the gorge at Kuh Nalla area, officials said.Two persons died and 42 others were injured. Those injured have been admitted to a hospital. PTI AB SOMSOM

