2 killed, 72 injured after bus skids off road in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 25 (PTI) Two people were killed and 72 others injured when their bus skidded off the road in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Tuesday morning, police said. The accident took place when the victims were returning home after attending a wedding in Dausa district, said Mahendra Singh, the SHO of Garhmora police station. The deceased were identified as Vishwendra (25) and Sunil Kumar (22), he said. The bride and the bridegroom were not present in the bus, the SHO said, adding that the condition of the injured persons was stated to be stable. PTI SDA SNESNE